Probe initiated after food poisoning incident

Mahabubnagar: Following reports of food poisoning among students of Maganur ZP High School in Narayanpet district, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Shivendra Pratap has been tasked with investigating the incident. Fifteen students, who fell ill after consuming rice pongal during breakfast on Wednesday, are undergoing treatment at the Mahabubnagar Government General Hospital.

Acting on the instructions of the District Collector, Additional Collector Shivendra Pratap, accompanied by RDO Naveen, Municipal Commissioner Maheshwar Reddy, and Food Safety Officer Manoj, visited the hospital on Thursday morning. They interacted with the affected students and their parents, initiating a detailed inquiry into the matter.

A student reportedly informed a hospital nurse about the presence of a worm in the rice pongal served for breakfast. Upon learning this, the hospital superintendent immediately replaced the pongal with upma. However, an inspection of the storeroom revealed no worms in the rice or pulses, which were sent along with the pongal for lab testing.

Preliminary lab results indicated no quality defects in the food items. The Additional Collector instructed officials to ensure strict measures are in place to maintain food quality, emphasizing that such incidents must not recur.

During the hospital visit, the officials, including the Additional Collector, personally tasted the food served to patients and expressed satisfaction with its quality. They noted that the medical staff on duty also consume the same meals daily, as per the hospital menu.

The District Collector, who visited the hospital on Wednesday night, spoke with the affected students and their families. He directed the hospital staff to provide special medical care and assured them that the students’ condition is now stable.

Authorities have sent the food items for further quality checks and pledged to take corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.