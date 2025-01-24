Live
Prof Dr Akula conferred with ‘Indo-Global Psychiatric Initiative Fellowship Award’
Nizamabad/Hyderabad: The Indo-Global Psychiatric Initiative Meet (IGPI) 2025, in association with ANCIPS 2025, was grandly organised at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad recently. On this occasion, the General Secretary of Telangana Psychiatric Society, Prof. Dr. Vishal Akula, was con-ferred with the prestigious Indo-Global Psychiatric Initiative Fellowship Award. This honour was con-ferred in recognition of his distinguished contribution in the fields of psychiatry and mental health.
Dr Vishal Akula, while addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude. He congratulated the IGPI Organizing Committee, especially eminent personalities like DrGPrasad Rao, DrPKishan, DrMUmashankar, DrGJagannath, DrChaitanya P, and DrV George Reddy. He appreciated their efforts in creating a platform that reflects the progress of global psychiatry.