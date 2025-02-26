Live
- AAP names RS member as candidate for Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll
- Choi reiterates efforts to make South Korea one of top 5 global bio leaders
- Bengal school job case: Statements of two witnesses crucial for CBI to build strong case
- Three among five youths drowned in Godavari at Tadipudi reported dead
- CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay to March 5 all-party meet on delimitation
- South Delhi’s real estate potential reaches whopping Rs 5.65 lakh crore: Report
- No word on future, as Pope critical but stable
- Intruder killed as BSF foils infiltration bid on Pathankot border
- Six govt hospital staff members issued memos for negligence
- All set for MLC elections in AP, officials make all arrangements
Just In
Prog held on home vegetable cultivation
Nagarkurnool: An awareness and demonstration programme on home vegetable cultivation was organized at the Agricultural Research Center in Palem, Nagarkurnool district, as announced by DrTPrabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of Krishi Vigyan Kendra. He emphasized that farmers can reduce their expenses on vegetables by cultivating nutrient-rich vegetables and leafy greens in their home gardens.
During the event, he highlighted the excessive use of pesticides in vegetable crops, which is negatively impacting human health and leading to various diseases. He advised cultivating a variety of vegetables using organic methods in home gardens to enhance nutritional security while also reducing costs and promoting self-employment.
He suggested that vegetables such as tomatoes, brinjals, chilies, okra, gourds, carrots, coriander, mint, spinach, and onions can be easily grown in small spaces. As part of the programme, farmers were provided with seed packets containing ten different types of vegetable seeds.