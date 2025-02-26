Prog held on home vegetable cultivation

Nagarkurnool: An awareness and demonstration programme on home vegetable cultivation was organized at the Agricultural Research Center in Palem, Nagarkurnool district, as announced by DrTPrabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of Krishi Vigyan Kendra. He emphasized that farmers can reduce their expenses on vegetables by cultivating nutrient-rich vegetables and leafy greens in their home gardens.

During the event, he highlighted the excessive use of pesticides in vegetable crops, which is negatively impacting human health and leading to various diseases. He advised cultivating a variety of vegetables using organic methods in home gardens to enhance nutritional security while also reducing costs and promoting self-employment.

He suggested that vegetables such as tomatoes, brinjals, chilies, okra, gourds, carrots, coriander, mint, spinach, and onions can be easily grown in small spaces. As part of the programme, farmers were provided with seed packets containing ten different types of vegetable seeds.