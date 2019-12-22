Projects appreciated at NASA summit displayed

Hyderabad: The NASA projects made by the students of Sri Chaitanya School at East Marredpally under the guidance of Adarsh were displayed on the school premises on Thursday.

Prof Padma Sri, who was chief guest, has unveiled the projects. Later, she distributed the NASA kits to select students.

Addressing the students, school principal Hari Krishna said that the projects won appreciation at the NASA International Summit. AGM Krishna, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.