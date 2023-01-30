Prolonged monsoon hits turmeric farmers hard 

Nizamabad: All-time low yield of turmeric due to prolonged monsoon and lack of reasonable price for their produce had pushed the turmeric farmers of Nizamabad and adjacent districts into trouble. The districts where turmeric crop suffered are Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Vikarabad and erstwhile Warangal district.

Taking advantage of the pathetic condition of farmers, private procurers were trying to exploit them by offering low prices. Speaking to Hans India, the farmers pointed out that about 70 per cent of the turmeric crop had suffered due to the prolonged monsoon. Showing this as an excuse, the buyers were offering low price which is not enough even to recover the investment incurred on raising the crop. The price being offered now is much lower than that of the last year, they rue.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Agriculture department have asked the farmers to bring only fully dried turmeric to the market. Last week, the price of a quintal in the market was hovering between Rs 4100 and Rs 7500. About 2668 quintals of turmeric had arrived at Nizamabad AMC market. The new crop of finger variety turmeric was getting anything between Rs 4205 and 6619 maximum per quintal.

