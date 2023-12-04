Prominent winners from grand old party

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won the elections by securing a huge margin of above 30,000 votes.

Revanth Reddy won the election from Kodangal by defeating the sitting MLA P Narender Reddy. Congress had won 9 seats out of 10 in old Khammam, 11 seats out of 12 in old Nalgonda and 12 seats (out of 14) in old Mahbubnagar district.

From the BRS, six ministers and many senior leaders, including Laxma Reddy from Jadcharla, Padma Devendar Reddy, Koneru Konappa, Jaipal Yadav are among those who lost the election.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao won from Gajwel but lost from Kamareddy to the BJP. BRS senior leaders KTR and T Harish Rao won the elections with reduced majority as compared to 2018 election.

The BRS has dominated Telangana politics since state formation in 2014 and had a significant presence even in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP was initially considered the main Opposition to the BRS, but the scenario changed after the Congress gained momentum following the Karnataka elections in May.

Allegations of an implicit understanding between the BRS and BJP, particularly regarding the Delhi excise policy case involving Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha, weakened the BJP.