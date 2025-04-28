Promotion Enhances Responsibility and Commitment to Public Service: SP T. Srinivasa Rao

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, stated that promotion not only enhances enthusiasm towards duties but also increases the sense of responsibility.

Today, at the District Police Office, SP Srinivasa Rao congratulated two police personnel who were recently promoted. Venkataramulu, who has been serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Dharur Police Station, was promoted to Sub-Inspector (SI), and Ramakrishna, who has been serving as a Constable at Rajoli Police Station, was promoted to Head Constable. The SP personally pinned the SI stars on Venkataramulu and the Head Constable chevrons (badges) on Ramakrishna and congratulated them.





Speaking on the occasion, the SP emphasized that with promotion comes a greater duty to perform responsibly. He expressed hope that the newly promoted officers would deliver even better policing services to the public in the future. He urged them to continue to uphold the dignity of their new roles and serve society with increased dedication, discipline, and efficiency.

The event concluded with best wishes to the promoted officers for their continued success in their new roles, reinforcing the commitment of the district police force to excellent public service.