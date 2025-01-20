Live
- Interstellar Visitor May Have Altered Planetary Orbits in Our Solar System, Scientists Suggest
- Odisha govt revises enrolment age for class 1 to 6+ years
- Mohammed Shami’s Unwavering Dedication: Training Routine, Sacrifices for Fitness, and Early Morning Practice
- Biden, Trump reach Capitol together for swearing-in ceremony
- ‘Welcome home’, Biden tells Trump during White House visit
- Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Shock as Salman Khan Declares Karan Veer Mehra as Winner, Fans React
- Major IPS Transfers in Andhra Pradesh: 27 Officers Reassigned
- 26-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Shot Dead in the US: Family Seeks Help to Bring Mortal Remains Back to India
- Planning to include Unani medicine in Hindi: MP CM
- Three Arrested in Rs. 4 Crore Daylight Robbery in Mangaluru
Just In
"Prompt Action Directed on Grievances Received During Prajavani Program".
District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to prioritize grievances received during the Prajavani program and resolve them promptly.
Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to prioritize grievances received during the Prajavani program and resolve them promptly.
On Monday, the Prajavani program was conducted at the Integrated District Office Complex conference hall, where 45 grievances were received from citizens across the district. The applications were personally received by District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted the importance of addressing public grievances through the weekly Prajavani program. He instructed the officials to ensure that all applications received are resolved without delays, maintaining transparency and efficiency in the process.
Officials from various departments and other dignitaries participated in the program.