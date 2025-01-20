"Prompt Action Directed on Grievances Received During Prajavani Program".

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to prioritize grievances received during the Prajavani program and resolve them promptly.

On Monday, the Prajavani program was conducted at the Integrated District Office Complex conference hall, where 45 grievances were received from citizens across the district. The applications were personally received by District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted the importance of addressing public grievances through the weekly Prajavani program. He instructed the officials to ensure that all applications received are resolved without delays, maintaining transparency and efficiency in the process.

Officials from various departments and other dignitaries participated in the program.