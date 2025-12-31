TG police, UNICEF launch 1-minute film fest to empower youth against abuse

Hyderabad: In a creative bid to bolster public awareness, the Women’s Safety Wing of the Telangana Police has announced a 'One-Minute Film Festival' focused on women’s safety and child protection. The initiative is being launched in collaboration with UNICEF and the Annapurna College of Film and Media.

The festival serves as a powerful platform for students and aspiring filmmakers to challenge violence, abuse, and exploitation. The police department is encouraging participants to highlight safety issues across various environments, including homes, schools, workplaces, and the digital sphere. The campaign specifically aims to "call out" and eliminate behaviours such as groping, flashing, voyeurism, and malicious online trolling, while promoting a culture of dignity and equality.

Open to individuals aged between 18 and 35, the competition invites fresh perspectives and storytelling to drive social change. Organisers emphasised that the unique ideas and narratives of the youth are vital in creating safer public and private spaces. The high-profile award ceremony for the winning entries is scheduled to take place on 9 March.