Proper nutrition should be provided: District Collector Ila Tripathi

District Collector Tripathi said that perfect health is possible with proper nutrition

Mulugu: District Collector Tripathi said that perfect health is possible with proper nutrition

Mulugu District Collector visited Anganwadi Centers in Govinda Raopeta Mandal of Mulugu District on Monday and inspected the surroundings and kitchen room.

He went with the children and cuddled with them for a while.On this occasion, the district collector said that all children, mothers and infants should take a balanced diet.




