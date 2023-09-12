Proper nutrition should be provided to children: Collector

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi visited Anganwadi centers in Govinda Raopeta mandal in the district and inspected the surroundings and kitchen room on Monday. She interacted with the children and spent time with them for a while.On this occasion, the district Collector said that all children, mothers and infants should take a balanced diet.

She said that awareness should be created on the importance of mother’s milk and pregnant and lactating women should be advised to take a balanced diet. She said that a special growth monitoring drive should be conducted in all Anganwadi centers and the height and weight of all children should be measured and their growth details should be updated in Poshan Track. A counseling session should be conducted for mothers of underweight and underweight children.

She said that 3.5 kg of Kishoramrit will be provided by the Anganwadi center to the Kishora girls registered in the Anganwadi center. Kishoramritham provides extra energy to the body, compensates for deficiency of micronutrients, helps to prevent anemia and helps to keep Kishori girls healthy and nourished. It is recommended to eat 10 spoons (140 grams) daily and 3.5 kg of Kishoramritham in a month along with daily intake of food rich in key nutrients for a strong body and brain, the Collector said.