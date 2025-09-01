Live
Protest meetings for Old Pension scheme today
Mahabubnagar: Underthe leadership of the TGEJAC, it was decided that a protest demonstration will be held in the premises of the new Collectorate in Nagarkurnool on Monday at 10 am. The protest is being organised demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
On the same day, at 3 pm in Hyderabad, a struggle meeting for the Old Pension Scheme will be conducted near RTC Kalabhavan.
Employees of Mahabubnagar district were called upon to actively participate in these programmes.
The meeting was attended by TGEJAC District Chairman Rajeev Reddy, TJ Convener S Vijay Kumar, TNGO Secretary Chandranayak, Treasurer Krishnamohan, TGO Secretary Varaprasad, as well as presidents and secretaries of various employees’ unions and TGO Forum leaders.