Protest staged over lack of bus stop

Mahabubnagar: Residents of Ward 11 in Mahabubnagar Town, from the old Palamuru Harijan Wada area, staged a sit-in protest on Monday demanding the construction of a bus stop in their locality. It is understood that a few days ago, the residents had submitted a petition to the local MLA requesting the facility, and the MLA had approved the bus stop.

However, the implementation has faced unexpected hurdles. According to locals, certain leaders have been obstructing the bus stop near the Hero showroom, preventing its construction. In response, key ward leaders and residents collectively approached the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the MUDA Chairman, submitting a detailed petition and explaining the difficulties faced by the community due to the absence of the bus stop.

Despite these efforts, no tangible action has been taken, and residents allege that some local leaders are siding with the showroom authorities, further delaying the project. The MUDA Chairman had assured the community that the issue would be resolved, but even after two months, no progress has been made.

Frustrated by the prolonged inaction, the people of Ward 11 gathered in large numbers to stage a protest, demanding attention to their long-standing need. The residents underscored that the bus stop is essential for daily commuting and access to public transport, urging authorities to take swift action.