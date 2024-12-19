Protests Erupt Over SC Classification: Telangana Mala Mahanadu Leaders Arrested in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: As part of the "Chalo Assembly" protest against the Supreme Court's decision, Telangana Mala Mahanadu state executive member Mala Mallikarjuna condemned the preventive arrests of Telangana Mala Mahanadu leaders by Aija police in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Speaking at the Aija police station, he stated that these arrests are unjust.

Mala Mallikarjuna expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's decision on August 1, which delegated the power to classify Scheduled Castes (SC) categories to state governments. In response, Telangana Mala associations organized the "Chalo Assembly" program to protest this decision.

He criticized Telangana Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy for stating that the Telangana government would take the lead in implementing the classification law recommended by the Supreme Court. He alleged that this decision is unfair to the Mala community, which has supported the Congress party in coming to power. He further accused the Congress of siding with leaders like Manda Krishna Madiga, who he claimed are aligned with reactionary forces.

Mallikarjuna stated that the Supreme Court's verdict on SC classification is perceived as biased and unconstitutional by the Mala community. He emphasized that the fight for constitutionally valid SC classification would continue relentlessly and called upon the government to act responsibly.

Those arrested include Telangana Mala Mahanadu state executive member Mala Mallikarjuna, former mandal president Shivaraj, district leaders Bhakta Krishna and Tractor Nagaraju, Mestri Lakshmanna, and youth wing leaders Mala Suresh Kumar, Mala Veeresh, Bandala Maddileti, Mallesh, Tirumalesh, Mala Paramesh, and Mala Muniswamy.