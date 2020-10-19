Prove charges or quit post: Harish Rao to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)leaders were indulging in Goebbels campaign, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday challenged the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to prove that the Centre was providing Rs 1,600 each as pension to beedi workers or resign from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Siddipet on Monday, Harish said that if the BJP chief proved the allegations right, he would resign from his post of Finance Minister and also from the post of MLA. Will the Telangana BJP president resign from Karimnagar Lok Sabha and also from the party post if he is proved wrong? asked the Finance Minister.

Harish Rao said that there were no limits to the false propaganda spread by the BJP leaders. "Even Goebbels would have committed suicide by hanging had he been alive and heard about the lies of BJP," mocked Harish, alleging that the BJP leaders were competing with each other to confuse people with their lies.

"When seeking votes, political parties should tell what they would do for them. It is not correct to claim the work done by other parties as theirs. I want to expose the lies of BJP leaders before the people of Dubbaka and the State. People of Dubbaka should teach a lesson to the saffron party," said Harish. He challenged Bandi Sanjay to come for a discussion on the Central assistance to the State. "Decide the date, come to Dubbaka bus station and let us talk in front of people. If you have proof that the Centre was giving Rs 1,600 crore for pensions, as a Finance Minister, I am saying… I will resign. Not 1,600 crore, but the Narendra Modi government did not give even 16 paise," said Harish Rao.

The TRS leader said that if BJP leaders have commitment, they should get national project status to any of the irrigation projects in Telangana. They should strive to request the Centre to link the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture.