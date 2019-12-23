Provide job-oriented training to youth: Karimnagar MP Sanjay

Karimnagar: Stating that the Central and State governments' schemes are like two eyes for the State, MP and District Development and Monitoring Committee Chairman Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the authorities should work so that these schemes reach the poor and the needy.



He chaired a monitoring committee meeting at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Monday. Addressing the participants, he said district development is possible only if the officials and public representatives work together to rectify the mistakes that took place in the past. He suggested to bring to the notice of the District Collector if any help is required from the Central government. The officials were strictly told to attend every meeting with full information and also to attend the meetings personally and not to send their subordinates to the meeting.

The MP directed the DRDO to identify unemployed youth in villages and to provide them necessary training and to create employment opportunities in the district.

He ordered that all the primary health centres in rural areas across the district should work under the District Medical and Health Office to improve the facilities and staff performance.

Authorities were told to conduct special review meetings on the implementation of Central government schemes in all departments and not to overlook the implementation of schemes. They were suggested to take the assistance of the Collector if needed.

Captain Lakshmi Kantha Rao said the officials of the Central government schemes along with the State government schemes should monitor the schemes' implementation and to share the details.

District Collector K Shashanka told the sarpanches to pay electricity and other bills regularly. He also told them to construct toilets, dumping yards, graveyards etc in the villages with the public funds.

Municipal Commissioner Venugopal Reddy, District Rural Development Agency officer K Venkateshwara Rao, CEO Venkata Madhav Rao, DMHO Rammohan Rao, agriculture officer Sridhar, Panchayati Raj EE Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Transco SE Madhav Rao, District Welfare Officer Sarada, District Panchayat Officer Raghuvaran and other officials were present.