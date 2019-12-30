Trending :
PRTU's New Year calendar launched at KNR Garndens

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launched Progressive Recognised Teachers Union’s (PRTU) 2020 calendar at KNR Garndens on Sunday. He directed teachers to work...

Pargi: MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launched Progressive Recognised Teachers Union's (PRTU) 2020 calendar at KNR Garndens on Sunday. He directed teachers to work with utmost dedication towards holistic development of students.

ZPTC Hari Priya Praveen Kumar Reddy, Teacher Harischander, TRS leaders Praveen Kumar Reddy, Surender, Anjaneyulu and others were present.

