Public Interest Litigation filed in Telangana High Court to rescue the poor migrant workers

A PIL has been filed in the Telangana High Court by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar to help the poor migrant workers who are facing much hardships due to lockdown ordered by the State and the Central governments.

A single bench headed by Justice K Lakshman heard a PIL on Friday which apprised it of terrible hardships being faced by the poor and migrant workers who subsist on only daily wages. Unless a serious and immediate intervention is made by the government, they have to face severe consequences and will be face the risk of contracting and spreading the Covid-19 virus, complainants added.

The petitioners also pointed out lack of proper quarantine facilities to the overseas passengers who returned to the state. They informed the court of the inaction of the respondents in providing proper quarantine to the passengers from February 1 to March 25. They requested the bench to direct the government to provide sufficient facilities and medical needs. It is also urged to direct the government to ensure adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 masks etc to doctors, medical and paramedical staff working for the prevention of Coronavirus across the state of Telangana.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, State of Telangana represented by Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) and others are marked as respondents in this case. Hearing the petition, the High Court division bench led by Justice K Lakshman on Friday passed over the matter to the Chief Justice Bench, which will hear the matter on Monday.