Public outcry over ethanol plant proposal

Gadwal: Local farmers and residents of Chinna Tandrapadu village have submitted a formal request to the District Collector on Monday, urging the immediate cancellation of the proposed ethanol plant by Gayatri Renewable Fuels & Private Ltd. The plant is planned to be built on agricultural land in survey numbers 174/1, 174/A/1, 174/A2, and 174/8 in the outskirts of Pedda Dhanwada village.
According to the petitioners, the construction of the ethanol facility is being attempted without the knowledge of villagers, raising serious concerns about its potential environmental impact. They assert that the plant could lead to severe pollution, adversely affecting the agricultural lands not only in Pedda Dhanwada but also in surrounding villages, including Chinna Dhanwada, Nasanuru, Mandoddi, Chinna Tandrapadu, Noorez Camp, Veni Sompur, Keshavaram, Tummilla, Pacharala, Tanagala, Pedda Tandrapadu, and Rajoli.
Notably, the government has already provided 152 acres of farmland for the Dalit community, and an additional 6 acres were allocated for housing construction during the 2009 floods.
Farmers are concerned that the establishment of the ethanol company would further exacerbate their situation, as there are no agricultural lands available for Dalits between the housing plots allocated to them.
“Furthermore, the polluted water from the facility poses a threat to the Tungabhadra River, which is vital for drinking and irrigation water for both humans and livestock. Water from the Tummilla Lift Irrigation is essential for agricultural activities in the area, and any contamination could devastate crops,” they said.