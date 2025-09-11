Public Safety at Risk: CPM Demands Electricity Officials Act Immediately

Gadwal: CPM district committee member Upper Narasimha has demanded that district electricity officials take immediate measures to ensure public safety by installing protective fencing around town transformers. On Thursday, he launched a survey in Ganjipet to review the problems faced by local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha highlighted several issues:

Transformers near Ganjipet Park and beside advocate Venkatayya’s house have no protective fencing, posing a serious risk.

The electric pole in front of Pedda Venkanna’s house has become dilapidated. A new pole was brought a year ago but has not yet been installed.

Power lines from the Shivalayam to Dubbanna’s house are dangerously close to residential buildings. Locals requested they be shifted to single-phase for safety.

Residents pointed out that the borewell near Estheramma’s house frequently breaks down and urged the installation of a water storage tank.

The stretch of main road from Prince Lodge to the water tank lacks street lighting, causing hardship during night hours.

The SC Community Hall remains incomplete.

Families living in huts near Prince Lodge lack internal CC roads, streetlights, and drinking water facilities.

Overgrown shrubs and weeds in vacant plots have increased the spread of mosquitoes and poisonous insects. Improper spraying of mosquito control medicine is leading to health problems among residents.

The shortage of sanitation workers compared to the town’s population has left the sanitation system in disarray.

Eligible people are still being denied old-age and widow pensions.

In the Shivalayam area, roads dug up for Mission Bhagiratha pipelines remain unrestored, causing inconvenience.

The open drainage stretch from the Anganwadi center to the grocery shop poses a threat to children as it has no covering.

Municipal authorities are failing to regularly clean public water tanks.

Internal CC roads and streetlights are incomplete in the areas surrounding Sathya Sai Degree College.

The road leading from Navarang Talkies to the dam remains uneven, with rainwater stagnating near the drainage channel.

Narasimha urged officials from all concerned departments to act immediately and resolve these issues to protect public safety and improve civic amenities.

The survey and press interaction were attended by Ramakrishna, Majjiga Anjaneyulu, Krishna, Bhaskar, Narasimhulu, and Krishna.