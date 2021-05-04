Pull up your socks, people are dying: TS BJP to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP on Monday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to pull up his socks as the current Covid-19 situation in the State is turning serious that warrants declaration of a health emergency.

Addressing media here on Monday, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that elections and politics come and go. "We are speaking with a lot of pain as families are losing their sole bread earners of the family. Young men and women with bright futures are dying due to Covid-19."

"We, the political leaders have been receiving hundreds of phone calls from the people with pleas for recommendation for beds, oxygen and medicines and hospital admissions," he added.

Barring a few private hospitals trying to fleece people, doctors in the private and government hospitals are working round the clock to save the lives of the people. But, "The situation briefed by them is so grave, that they are not able to admit patients. Where there are beds, there is an oxygen shortage, besides, the shortage of ventilators, medicines. Even the private hospitals were forced to turn away people from admitting as they don't want them die in their hands," he noted.

He also addressed other problems including non operational testing centres, slow vaccination drives and shortage of medical staff. Further he criticised threatening the existing staff to work without paying salaries for the past four months. "The situation in the districts is not different as the State government has not allocated funds for the pandemic," he added.

Lack of support from the government to the private and government hospitals to streamline and supply Remedisivir injections, oxygen, medicine, ventilators are taking a toll pushing their fight against Covid and people are going into depression and panic as they see no security and safety in their lives, he fumed.

He asked the TRS chief to stop playing politics putting up elections and land grabbing issues to divert the attention of people at a time when he and his government has to think about how to save the lives of the people.

"The chief minister had all the time to focus on removing a minister on the allegations of land encroachment, get a report within 24 hours and appointing a committee of IAS officers to probe the allegations. Instead, he might have put to use the services of the IAS and IPS official in saving lives of people battling with Covid-19," he said. Further asking the Chief Minister, whether he has no time even to come out and assure people that they need not panic and give confidence to them that the State government stand by their side in the troubling times faced by them and in saving lives.

Charging the CM KCR for leaving people of Telangana as orphans, Kumar asked medical, police, other staff and Asha workers have been doing their duties spending sleepless nights. But, how can they be expected to perform without allocation of funds? He asked what happened to oxygen and CM Care funds and why the CM failed to review? Is it negligence, was he scared of Covid or is it that he is not bothered about the lives of people?