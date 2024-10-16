Purchase of fine and coarse paddy must be separate

Thipparthy (Nalgonda): District Collector C Narayana Reddy instructed the organizers of the paddy procurement centres to purchase fine variety and coarse variety paddy separately. He urged farmers to cooperate by bringing fine and coarse varieties of paddy separately to the centres.

On Tuesday, the Collector inaugurated a paddy procurement centre in an event organized by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society at the agricultural market yard in the Thipparthy Mandal of Nalgonda district.

He mentioned that the State government had previously announced that starting from January 1, fine rice would be distributed to beneficiaries through fair price shops. To facilitate this, fine variety paddy is being purchased separately, which will benefit both farmers and ration cardholders.

The Collector urged farmers not to sell their paddy to private millers but to bring it to the procurement centres. Since there is still a possibility of rain for the next month, he instructed the procurement centres to have all necessary arrangements in place to protect the paddy from getting wet.

Additional Collector J Srinivas and other officials also spoke at the event. Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Jukkuri Ramesh, DCCB Director Sampath Reddy, and others were present