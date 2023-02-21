Push for speedy rollout of schemes: Collector G Ravi Naik

Mahhabubngar: The district officials are bracing for completing the implementation or rollout of development and welfare programmes in the country, following a directive from District Collector G Ravi Naik.

Collector Nayak called for greater coordination and cooperation among the officials of different departments for the speedy implementation of schemes in the district.

He asked the officials to pay special attention to the Prajavani complaints and redress them at the earliest. He asked them to make use of e-office facility for processing files thereof.

He also stressed on covering all the unorganized workers between 16 to 59 years in the district with social security and update the same on e-shram portal. They were asked to compile reports and submit them to Deputy Commissioner of Labor. In this regard, the cooperation of public representatives may elicited to enroll the informal workers, the Collector added.