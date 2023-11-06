Live
Puvvada elated over response to 'Sabha'
Khammam: Minister for Transport and BRS Khammam nominee Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday expressed happiness at the grand success of CM KCR’s public...
Khammam: Minister for Transport and BRS Khammam nominee Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday expressed happiness at the grand success of CM KCR’s public meeting ‘Praja Ashirvadha Sabha’ held here. He profusely thanked all those who strove for the success.
During the meeting, KCR lauded the services of Puvvada to Khammam constituency and for ensuring an all-round development of Khammam. KCR took a dig at the Congress candidate Tummala.
