Pvt bus travelling from Hyd to Mumbai catches fire

Hyderabad: The alertness of the bus driver saved the lives of tens of passengers. Even if he showed any carelessness, the loss would have been huge. A private bus carrying passengers from Hyderabad to Mumbai caught on fire at Bhudera suburb of Sangareddy District's Munipalli Mandal at midnight.

When the bus caught fire, the alert driver stopped the bus on the side of the road and alerted the passengers. As a result, the passengers vacated the bus within seconds. Soon the bus was completely burnt.

Everyone breathed a sigh of relief as no one was injured in the accident. However, passengers' luggage and other belongings were burnt. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Passengers were taken to their destinations in another bus. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.