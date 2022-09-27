Pvt schools cock a snook at govt order on fest vacation

Hyderabad: Despite the State government announcing Dussehra holidays for all schools, till October 9, few private schools in the city have started conducting online classes for students.

The private schools teachers are set to go without a Dussehra break and that has created immense pressure on the teachers. Vexed with the issue, few private school teachers along with members of Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) have submitted a representation to the education department and requested them to act.

Private school teachers pointed out that once again in the name of workshops and training are forcing teachers to come to the school and few private schools have started online classes even for primary section students and forcing the them to conduct online classes.

On the condition of anonymity, a private school teacher said, "During summer vacation also we private teachers missed our vacation and now once again we are going to miss Dussehra holidays , in the name of orientation and workshops, private schools managements are forcing us to come to the school, we are already experienced in this field for last 10-15 years why we need to attend any orientation classes."

"Hardly we get ten days holidays but this year, despite of State government declaring holidays, our school is conducting online classes. Also for this ten days timetable is been set same way as it is set for physical classes. Many representation letters are been submitted to concern officials, as conducting training and online classes during vacation is unfair for teachers and also as student are in festive mood, many students are also not regular to the online classes, as Bathukaama being the important festival of Telangana but due to this issues we are missing the festival. It is high time every time private schools disobeys the rule made by the education department and it will be better if this time education department takes stern action," said Sunil Rao, another private school.

Shabbir Ali president, Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF), said, "This is not fair to force the private school teachers to work whole 365 days. Due to admission targets private teachers have missed their summer vacation and now they are suffering , as few schools are organising training sessions, workshops and online classes which is baseless. It will be better if education department steps in and take action."