Pylon marks Bhatti’s ‘People’s March’

Khammam: In memory of the People’s March led by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, a pylon was unveiled at Ponnekal village in Khammam rural mandal on Sunday.

The event was attended by Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik, Telangana State Warehousing Corporation chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, and DCC president Puvvalla Durga Prasad.Several other prominent Congress leaders were also present, including OBC Cell president PuchakayalaVeerabhadram, Kisan Congress president Mokka Shekhar Goud, Mahila Congress president Dobbala Soujanya, Vadde Narayana Rao, Jerripothula Anjani, Boyina Venu, and Bachalikoori Nagaraju.