QR code based guidance system to assist Rama devotees

Kothagudem: The district police came up with a quick response (QR) code based guidance system having an integrated map to assist the devotees attending Sri Rama Navami at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam on March 30.

The devotees either scan the QR code or click a web link, https://bhadrachalam.netlify.app to access the Kalyana Mandapam sector plan to get to their respective sectors and traffic route map based on Google Maps to get directions to parking places in and around the temple town.

Similarly, there is a separate map based on Google Maps for locating talambralu and laddu prasadam distribution stalls at the temple.

Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G informed that the police are sharing the QR code and the web link widely on social media and appealed to the devotees visiting the temple from distant places to make use of the system for their convenience.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty released an audio and information booklet with information about the arrangements and precautions to be taken while attending the celebrations. He also distributed uniforms to sanitation workers to be engaged in work at Bhadrachalam.

Additional Collector Venkateswarlu, District Public Relation Officer S Srinivas Rao participated in the programme.