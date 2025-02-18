Quality Education in Government Degree Colleges – MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar kurnool : District MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy unveiled the 2025-26 admission brochure for Nellikonda Government Science Degree College at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that government degree colleges provide quality education along with all necessary facilities. He assured that additional infrastructure and resources would be introduced in the future to further enhance the learning experience.

The MLA encouraged students who have completed their intermediate education to enroll in government degree colleges and take advantage of the free services available, which can help them build a bright future. He personally reviewed the facilities provided at the college and assured that he would extend full support in addressing any requirements to improve the learning environment.

The event was attended by College Principal Anjayya, AO Mohammad Irfan, senior faculty member Kodandaramulu, other teaching staff, and college employees.







