Quota finalised for local body polls
Hanumakonda: Reservations for MPP and ZPTC positions related to the local body elections have been finalized. On Saturday, in the mini-conference hall of the Hanumakonda District Collectorate, in the presence of representatives of various political parties and officials, District Collector Sneha Sabharish conducted the draw for reservations in the district’s 12 MPP and 12 ZPTC seats, specifically concerning seats reserved for women.
First, the draw was conducted for MPP reservations, followed by the draw for ZPTC reservations. The entire process of announcing the reservations and conducting the draw for women’s reserved seats was videographed.
ZP CEO Ravi, DRDO Project Director Srinu, DTO Srinivas Kumar, and political party representatives E.V. Srinivas Rao, Kolanu Santosh Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Nishanth, Rajinikanth, Shyam Sundar, Kotte Esobu, Praveen Kumar, Nehal, and others participated in the program.