Quthbullapur Congress candidate briefs AICC team on Congress prospectus in constituency

The social media representatives of AICC visited the Qutbullapur constituency to observe the performance of the Congress party. Kolan Hanumantha Reddy the MLA candidate for the constituency provided them with information about the party's social media campaign. Following this, a media conference was organized, where Congress MLA candidate Kolan Hanmanth Reddy spoke.

Kolan mentioned that KCR had challenged him when he raised concerns about corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and opined that Rahul Gandhi, the Congress chief, had visited the Kaleshwaram project and highlighted incidents of pillars collapsing at the Lakshmi project and water seeping through cracks in Annaram.

He attributed the failure of the Kaleshwaram project to KCR's corruption and emphasised that the Congress party has promised to provide Rs. 15,000 per acre to farmers, Rs. 12,000 to farm laborers, and a Rs. 500 bonus for the support price. The Congress party stands in support of Telangana's farmers. Hanmanth Reddy stated that justice can only be achieved for all sections of society with the Congress party, which will come to power in a month. Kolan expressed that the people of Telangana are ready to end the rule of the dictator. The program was attended by TPCC General Secretary Jyotsna Siva Reddy, Nizampet Municipal Corporation Congress Party President Kolan Rajasekhar Reddy, and senior Congress leaders.























