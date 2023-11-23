Quthubullapur BJP candidate Srisailam Goud campaigns in Chintal division

Live
Just In
Highlights
Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud and Gorakhpur MP Ravikishan campaigned in NLB Nagar, Vivekanand Nagar, Srinivas Nagar, Rodamestri Nagar and Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar under Chintal 128 Division.
Quthubullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud and Gorakhpur MP Ravikishan campaigned in NLB Nagar, Vivekanand Nagar, Srinivas Nagar, Rodamestri Nagar and Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar under Chintal 128 Division. People turned out in large numbers for the BJP campaign and supported Kuna Srisailam Goud
Kuna Srisailam Goud assured the people that he is responsible for providing houses, ration cards, pensions and house titles to the poor and will provide basic facilities in the slums. He requested the voters to vote for the lotus flower symbol in the election to be held on 30th of this month and win him as MLA. Local BJP, Janasena leaders and workers participated in this program
