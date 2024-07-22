R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM

Gadwal: Alampur BRS party youth leader R. Kishore, along with the people of Dharmavaram and Vallur villages, handed over a petition to the Depot Manager. The petition, endorsed by MLA Vijayudu. Kishore, requested that the RTC bus from Vanaparthi via Kurnool stop near the Dharmavaram and Vallur stages.

Vanaparthi emphasized that students and residents face significant difficulties without this bus service, urging immediate provision of the facility. The petition was presented at D M 's office, with Dharma Reddy, Srinivasa Reddy, MPTC Krishna, Govardhan Reddy, Mala Krishna, Mala Govindu, Kuruva Nagesh, Kansali Hari, Krishnamacharya, and others participating in the program.