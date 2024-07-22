Live
- Praja Palana Centre Established in the IDOC. Aditional Collector.
- DC Inaugurates of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole Women's Degree College In Dharur
- DC BM Santhosh urges Prompt Resolution of Praja Vani applications
- R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM
- Heavy flooding Scenes Draw Crowds at Jurala
- Gadwal Police Crack Day Light Theft Cases , Recover 19 Tulas of Gold
- The Man of Masses, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu Poised forsLeadership in Gadwal district
- Indonesia stresses commitment to local community involvement in developing SEZ
- Kamala Harris moves to lock nomination for President
- Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks Kagiso Rabada’s record with seven-for on ODI debut
Just In
R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM
Highlights
Alampur BRS party youth leader R. Kishore, along with the people of Dharmavaram and Vallur villages, handed over a petition to the Depot Manager.
Gadwal: Alampur BRS party youth leader R. Kishore, along with the people of Dharmavaram and Vallur villages, handed over a petition to the Depot Manager. The petition, endorsed by MLA Vijayudu. Kishore, requested that the RTC bus from Vanaparthi via Kurnool stop near the Dharmavaram and Vallur stages.
Vanaparthi emphasized that students and residents face significant difficulties without this bus service, urging immediate provision of the facility. The petition was presented at D M 's office, with Dharma Reddy, Srinivasa Reddy, MPTC Krishna, Govardhan Reddy, Mala Krishna, Mala Govindu, Kuruva Nagesh, Kansali Hari, Krishnamacharya, and others participating in the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS