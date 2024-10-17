Rachakonda Commissionerate to Celebrate Police Flag Day with Special Events

Live
The Rachakonda Commissionerate is gearing up to celebrate Police Flag Day this year with a series of engaging programs aimed at honoring the contributions of police personnel. Commissioner Shri Sudhir Babu IPS announced that starting on October 21, 2024, the Commissionerate will host various activities including online essay competitions on pressing social issues, short film competitions focused on police-related themes, and online photography contests.
In an effort to foster community involvement, Commissioner Babu urged police officers, students, and citizens to actively participate in these events. The details of the competitions will be shared on Rachakonda's social media platforms, with the deadline for submissions set for October 27.
In addition to the competitions, a special mega blood donation camp will be held in Amber Peta on October 21 to commemorate Police Flag Day. This initiative reflects the commitment of the Rachakonda police to engage with and serve the community in meaningful ways.