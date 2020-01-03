Rachakonda CP inaugurates AV Van and Gym at CAR headquarters

The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat today inaugurated an Audio Visual van, Command Control van and Gym at CAR Headquarters at Amberpet.

An old vehicle has been renovated into a AV van with a cost of nearly Rs 15 lakh on which awareness videoscan be displayed. Further, the old gym has been renovated and equipped with the latest in market at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.