Rachakonda CP inaugurates AV Van and Gym at CAR headquarters

The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat today inaugurated an Audio Visual van, Command Control van and Gym at CAR Headquarters at Amberpet.

The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat today inaugurated an Audio Visual van, Command Control van and Gym at CAR Headquarters at Amberpet.

An old vehicle has been renovated into a AV van with a cost of nearly Rs 15 lakh on which awareness videoscan be displayed. Further, the old gym has been renovated and equipped with the latest in market at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

