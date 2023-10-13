Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized

The Special Operations Team (SOT), Maheshwaram Zone, in collaboration with Choutuppal Police of Rachakonda police commissionerate has successfully busted an interstate drug peddling racket. Two drug peddlers have been apprehended, and a total of 200 kilograms of Ganja, along with a Hyundai Creta vehicle, worth approximately Rs. 70 lakhs, have been seized.

The arrested individuals are identified S Sandeep Anil Indrekar, aged 37 years and Vishal Kandugadgi, aged 36 years, a driver from the Maharashtra. Another individual named Laxman, from Malkangiri district, Odisha, has also been implicated in the case.

Sandeep Anil Indrekar, facing financial difficulties, decided to earn quick money by transporting Ganja. He enlisted the help of his childhood friend, Vishal Kadugadgi, who agreed to accompany him in the smuggling operations for a payment of Rs. 25,000 per trip.

Sandeep Anil Indrekar came into contact with Laxman from Malkangiri, Odisha, who supplied Ganja. Initially, Sandeep sold small packets of Ganja to local consumers, but due to limited income, he decided to purchase larger quantities for higher profits. He acquired a Hyundai Creta vehicle to conceal the contraband in the dickey.



During transportation to Pune, Maharashtra, Sandeep would place a Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector's Peak Cap on the dashboard of the vehicle, posing as a police officer to avoid suspicion at toll gates and check posts.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOT, Maheshwaram Zone, and Choutuppal Police intercepted the Hyundai Creta with registration number MH-14-KN-4393 at Panthangi Check post on October 13, 2023. Sandeep Anil Indrekar and Vishal Kandugadgi were apprehended, and the contraband Ganja was seized in the presence of witnesses.

It may be noted that the same individuals had transported 80 kilograms of dry Ganja to Pune, Maharashtra, approximately two months prior to their arrest. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mr. D S Chauhan, IPS, and the guidance of K. Muralidhar, DCP, SOT, LB Nagar-Maheshwaram.