Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have topped in handling of calls following the standard operating procedure, according to the survey conducted by the Police department. DGP M. Mahender Reddy had ordered for a random survey in the State in regards to the handling of telephone calls by officers and staff at all levels in order to study the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the police officers while handling the calls. In the survey, it was revealed that Rachakonda police topped the list with 68.57 percentage in following the SOP related to handling of telephone calls.

The survey was done by the officers of the Centre of Excellence of the Police department and the calls were made to the official phone numbers (both landline and mobile) and also to the functional vertical officers from any PS to record their responses. The identity of the caller was kept secret just to know whether the officers were following the prescribed SOP or not while attending the calls.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the department conducted a video conference with all officers of the commissionerate and sensitized them about the SOP and a target was set up to achieve 100 per cent results.