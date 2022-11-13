RaGa seen preparing 'Bongulo chicken' with Revanth & Seethakka

Hyderabad: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi preparing "Bongulo Chicken or bamboo chicken along with Congress leaders Seethakka, Revanth Reddy and Adivasi women during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi shared the video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi has seen mixing chilli, salt, turmeric and other spices into chicken pieces and keeping them in a piece of bamboo in Adole village.

Later, he has seen keeping a bamboo piece on the fire to roast the chicken. Rahul has seen interacting with the tribal woman and other Congress leaders during the visit.