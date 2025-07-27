Raghurama Reddy call for accountability in devpt works

Kothagudem: Khammam Member of Parliament, Ramasahayam Raghurama Reddy has called on government officials to act responsibly and ensure timely execution of development projects, warning that negligence causing inconvenience to the public will not be tolerated.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Kothagudem Collectorate on Saturday, the MP expressed concern over stalled projects due to lapses in Panchayat Raj tender processes, he directed officials to conduct re-tenders immediately. He also stressed the need to ensure an uninterrupted sand supply for Indiramma housing constructions across villages.

The MP expressed strong dissatisfaction with the performance of Panchayat Secretaries, citing multiple complaints received regarding their conduct and inefficiency. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken if improvements are not made promptly. On the same occasion, the MP distributed sports kits and battery-powered bicycles to students from tribal welfare residential schools.