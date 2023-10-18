Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi begin Congress campaign in Mulugu, to visit Ramappa

AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to visit Mulugu district on Wednesday as part of their three-day state visit. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy announced that he would begin the election campaign by performing a special pooja at the renowned Ramappa temple.



Rahul and Priyanka are expected to arrive in Palampet at 4 pm via a special helicopter. They will then proceed to the Ramappa temple in a convoy at 4:15 pm to place the Congress party's manifesto, which includes six guarantees, in front of Ramalingeshwar Swamy. Revanth Reddy expressed his faith in Lord Shiva and mentioned that both Rahul and Priyanka have the same belief.

Following their visit to the temple, they will depart by bus at 4:45 pm to the Mahila Vijayabheri meeting premises in Ramanjapur. There, Rahul and Priyanka will address women and announce a special initiative for women's empowerment. Priyanka will depart for Delhi after the meeting, while Rahul will stay in Bhupalpally on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Rahul will conduct a bus tour in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, followed by a visit to the Nizamabad district on Friday. After the Dussehra holidays, Rahul will embark on his second phase Bus Yatra.

In preparation for Rahul and Priyanka's visit, Mulugu MLA Seetakka inspected the Ramanjapur on Tuesday. Party members, supporters, and women have been urged to participate in large numbers to ensure the success of the Mahila Vijayabheri event.