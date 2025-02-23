Rahul Gandhi calls CM Revanth Reddy on SLBC tunnel rescue operations

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi called and spoke to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy today morning over the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel.

In the nearly 20 minute update, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy illustrated the urgency with which the government responded on getting the news, rushing Minister Uttam Reddy to the spot, and deployment of the NRDF and SRDF rescue squads.

CM Revanth Reddy elaborated on the steps taken for the medical relief on those injured and the reach out to the families of those trapped inside.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated the steps taken and the constant vigil and monitoring; and asked the government to leave no stone unturned to try to save the trapped workers.