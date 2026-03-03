Rahul Gandhi dubs Cong as Lord Shiva and BJP as Lord Vishnu

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi drew a philosophical comparison between the Congress and the BJP while addressing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at the conclusion of a 10-day training programme in Anantagiri.

Speaking to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi outlined what he described as the ideological differences between the two major national parties. He said the Congress stands for non-violence, service to the people and adherence to principles, whereas the BJP’s politics, he alleged, revolves around power and divisive methods.

Drawing a symbolic comparison, Rahul likened the Congress party to Lord Shiva, describing Shiva as embodying humility and balance. He said Shiva is depicted as sharing half of himself with a woman, symbolising equality, and carries a trident but uses it only when necessary to protect dharma. The Congress, he suggested, should follow similar values of restraint, modesty and moral responsibility.

In contrast, he compared the BJP to Lord Vishnu, alleging that the party projects power and grandeur. He criticised the BJP for what he termed as a focus on authority and dominance.

Rahul Gandhi advised Congress leaders to remain simple, honest and firm in their commitment to party ideals. He urged DCC presidents to function as a united team and work collectively to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

The DCC presidents reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the future of the party. Through his remarks, Rahul Gandhi sought to underline the ideological distinctions between Congress and the BJP and emphasised a leadership style rooted in values and collective responsibility.