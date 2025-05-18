Live
Rahul Gandhi express shock over fire accident at Gulzar House in Hyderabad
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has expressed deep shock following a devastating fire at Gulzar House in Charminar, which resulted in the tragic loss of 17 lives, including eight children.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the fire ignited on the first floor of the building, attributed to an electrical fault. Fire personnel worked swiftly to rescue individuals trapped inside, transporting them to Osmania, Yashoda (Malakpet), and DRDO Apollo hospitals for treatment.
Rahul Gandhi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the blaze. The incident has left the community in mourning as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.