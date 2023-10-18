Live
- Vijay Deverakonda to reunite with Rahul Sankrityanfive years after ‘Taxiwala’
- 12 new small and medium businesses joins Amazon Delivery Service Program across India
- ‘Ala Ninnu Cheri’is a youthful love entertainer
- Fate of Mahabubnagar will change once the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project completes- KCR
- Rahul Gandhi flags off Congress Bus Yatra in Mulugu
- Four additional judges appointed the AP High Court
- RV University Welcomes New Post-Graduate Students
- Dyson unveils its latest air purification technology - Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet
- Navratri Day 4: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones
- Maha Ashtami Vrat 2023: Know Auspicious Timings And Rituals
Highlights
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off the Bus Yatra in Mulugu district on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off the Bus Yatra in Mulugu district on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who has arrived in Ramappa has offered prayers at the shiva temple by putting the manifesto before the deity tool a visit along the temple where the temple priests and officials have briefed about the temple to the duo.
After the inauguration of Bus Yatra, Congress leaders along with Congress party state affairs in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka, and other party leaders left to public meeting venue in Mulugu where Rahul Gandhi would announce the declaration on the women and address the public.
