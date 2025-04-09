Rahul Gandhi Supports Telangana Caste Census, Hits Out at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are undermining the nation's religious freedom and constitutional framework.

Addressing party workers at the 84th plenary session of the Congress in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Gandhi issued a sharp critique of the ruling government. He said that defending the Indian Constitution and preserving Congress values was a collective responsibility. He asserted that the BJP aims to dismantle the foundational ideology established by Congress.

Gandhi urged party members to actively safeguard the Constitution, characterizing the document as the voice of India shaped over thousands of years. "The Constitution represents the collective wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Kabir, and Guru Nanak. It is not just a 75-year-old text but a reflection of India's inclusive philosophy," he said.

Speaking on social equity, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to ensuring proper representation for marginalized communities, including Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities. He cited the caste census conducted in Telangana as a progressive step and emphasized the Congress party's resolve to push for a national caste census.

"The Telangana caste census provided crucial data on community representation," Gandhi noted. "Revanth Reddy briefed me on the findings. It shows that OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis lack adequate presence in governance structures. This imbalance reflects a broader issue where 90 percent of the population remains underrepresented."

He described Telangana's caste census initiative as a model for the nation and added that Congress will continue advocating for social justice across India. Gandhi posed a rhetorical question to underscore collective participation: "Can Bharat Jodo Yatra succeed without your support?"

Gandhi also addressed a recent incident in Rajasthan, where a Dalit Congress leader was reportedly denied temple entry. He condemned the incident and pledged that Congress would uphold the dignity of all marginalized communities.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid increasing political discourse on social justice and constitutional values ahead of upcoming elections.