Rahul Gandhi’s Comments on PM Modi’s Mother Spark Protests in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: Tensions flared in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday after BJP leaders and workers strongly condemned the remarks allegedly made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during the Bihar election campaign.

At a press meet organized at Erravalli Crossroads under the leadership of Mandal President Jagadish Reddy, senior BJP leaders expressed their outrage. Former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy accused the Congress of showing no respect or affection towards women, stating that Rahul Gandhi’s comments were “highly objectionable” and an insult to the Prime Minister’s mother.

“Congress leaders have no regard for women. Rahul Gandhi’s indecent remarks on the Prime Minister’s mother are unacceptable. We demand an immediate apology from him on behalf of BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district,” Ramachandra Reddy declared.

He further criticized the Congress for resorting to repressive tactics, alleging that police were pre-emptively arresting BJP workers across the state to stop protests. Drawing a parallel with previous regimes, he remarked,

“The mistakes once committed by the BRS are now being repeated by Congress. In the coming elections, Congress will be confined to their homes.”

As part of the statewide call for protests, BJP cadres planned to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi. However, in Aiza municipality, when local BJP leaders gathered to express their dissent, police detained Aiza Town BJP President Kompati Bhagat Reddy at his residence in Bharat Nagar to prevent the protest.

Local leaders and activists strongly opposed the detention, stating it was an attempt to silence their democratic right to protest.

The BJP leaders made four key points during their protests:

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have deeply hurt the sentiments of people across the nation.

The Congress party cannot escape responsibility for such behavior.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress must tender an unconditional public apology.

If not, the people’s verdict in future elections will teach them a fitting lesson.

The program saw the participation of several prominent leaders including State Council Member Bandala Venkata Ramulu, District General Secretary K.K. Reddy, District Executive Member Ramakrishna, District Council Member Srinivasa Reddy, senior leaders Satyam, Laxman Goud, Krishna Raju, Mandal Secretary Naresh, Booth Presidents Naveen, Venu, Chari, and many others.