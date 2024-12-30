Rahul Gandhi’s Trip Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA Faces CPI Criticism

Hyderabad: A political row erupted in the Telangana Assembly as BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for skipping memorial events for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and opting to celebrate New Year in Vietnam. Reddy's remarks stirred a heated debate, drawing sharp responses from opposition leaders.

Countering the BJP MLA, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao condemned the comments, emphasizing the need to uphold legislative decorum and honor leaders appropriately. "We should pay our respects to Manmohan Singh in a manner befitting the traditions of this assembly, much like KTR’s dignified tributes. Turning this solemn occasion into a political battleground does not reflect well on our values," Rao stated.

Rao further asserted that any deviation from commemorating Manmohan Singh's legacy undermines the respect owed to him. “Our focus should remain on honoring Dr. Singh, not diverting attention to unrelated matters,” he added, appealing for restraint and respect in legislative discussions. The incident has reignited debates on maintaining decorum in political discourse, particularly during occasions meant to honor prominent figures.