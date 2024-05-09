Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to campaign in TS on May 9, 10, 11

Hyderabad: As part of the Lok Sabha campaign, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Telangana on May 10. He will be addressing a public meeting in Nakrekal under Bhongir constituency, the Congress party confirmed on Wednesday.

Prior to his visit, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana for the second time this month and attending Narsapur (in Medak) and Saroornagar (in Malkajgiri) meetings on May 9. AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, will address a meeting in Kamareddy (in Zaheerabad) and Tandoor (in Chevella) on May 11.