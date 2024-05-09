Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Adireddy Srinivas confident of NDA victory in polls
- Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist
- CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan
- GHMC to begin surveying dilapidated structures
- Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today
Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to campaign in TS on May 9, 10, 11
Hyderabad: As part of the Lok Sabha campaign, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Telangana on May 10. He will be addressing a public meeting in Nakrekal under Bhongir constituency, the Congress party confirmed on Wednesday.
Prior to his visit, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana for the second time this month and attending Narsapur (in Medak) and Saroornagar (in Malkajgiri) meetings on May 9. AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, will address a meeting in Kamareddy (in Zaheerabad) and Tandoor (in Chevella) on May 11.
