Rahul Munugodu meet on Oct 14

Hyderabad: It's now the turn of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address a meeting at Munugodu on October 14. The TPCC feels that the meeting would help in voter jodo as the bypoll to this Assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The details of the proposed meeting were discussed here by the TPCC with central leaders Digvijay Singh and Jairam Ramesh who are said to be the architects in finalising the route map of Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC leaders felt that since national leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been addressing party meetings and concentrating on the Assembly constituency and the TRS has pressed all its MLAs, MLCs and ministers to campaign by dividing the constituencies into over 70 units, address by Rahul would give a boost to the Congress party's rank and file.

They told The Hans India that they were awaiting a final nod from Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Jairam told the media that during 360-km Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with women, youth and other sections of society and hold informal meetings. Reacting to a question on KCR's proposed national party, Digvijay Singh said the TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin. TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's proposed national party is a political gimmick to hide Telangana government's failures on all fronts since it came to power.