Rahul's disqualification, a pinnacle of Modi's dictatorship, says Jagadish Reddy

Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy on Friday reacted on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, a leader from the Congress party, and criticized Prime Minister Modi saying that it is a "dictatorship" as his true intentions being exposed. Addressing the media in Nalgonda, he expressed concerns about the current state of the country. According to Reddy, the Central government seems to have chosen a path of suppressing the opposition, which he believes the BJP has been doing for the past eight years. He further alleged that the Modi government is misusing organisations like the ED, IT, and CBI to suppress political opponents. Reddy called out the BJP's actions and warned saffron leaders that people will teach lesson in next election for their wrongdoings.











